Whisky Creek Fire Update – July 26, 2024

7/26/ at 9:00 am update:

7/25 9:00 am update:

7/24 9:00 am update:

Whiskey Creek Fire 0% Contained 288 Acres 6 miles SE of Cascade Locks, OR Burning in scrub oak, timber, slash and grass

Highlights

The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 6, led by Incident Commander Mack McFarland, assumed command of the Whisky Creek Fire at 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The Complex Incident Management Team brings additional resources and management capabilities to implement a full suppression strategy for the Whisky Creek Fire. The Whisky Creek Fire, a human-caused fire currently under investigation, was first detected on July 20. A community meeting will be held Thursday, July 25, at the Pavilion at Marine Park at 7 p.m.

Operations

Today’s focus is on scouting along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and the area around the fire looking for opportunities for crews to safely access the fire. No impacts are expected on the PCT at this time, although conditions on a wildfire may quickly change. Work will continue strengthening a contingency line to the north of the fire along the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire burn area.

Evacuations, Road and Trail Closures, and Restrictions

The Mt. Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are issuing a joint emergency closure for the fire area. Closures include:

• Developed Recreation Sites: Rainy Lake Campground, Black Lake Campground, Wahtum Lake Campgrounds, Indian Springs Trailhead, Warren Lake Trailhead, Wahtum Lake Trailhead, Mt. Defiance South Trailhead, Wyeth Trailhead, and Herman Creek Trailhead

• Trails: Gorge #400, Herman Creek #406, Herman Bridge #406E, Gorton Creek #408, Wyeth #411, Green Point Ridge #418, Deadwood #422, North Lake #423, Rainy Lake #423A, Ridge Cut-off #437, and Nick Eaton #447

• Roads: Forest Service Roads: 1310, 1310-640, 1310–641, 1310-660, 1310–661, 1310-662, 1310–664, 1310-669, 2810, 2810-630, 2810-650, 2820 beginning at its junction with Forest Service Road 2820-620, 2820-011, 2820-013, 2820622, 2820-631, 2820-632, 2820-633, 2820-634, 2820-635, 2820-636, 2820-650, 2820-651, 2820-660, 2820-661, 2820-662, 2820-663, 2820-670, 2820-685, 2821, 2821-620, 2821–621, 2821-630, and 2821-640.

Fire Behavior

The fire is burning within the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness. Moderate upslope growth is expected around the fire’s edges with thinner vegetation at higher elevations moderating fire behavior. Smoke will continue to be visible as fire consumes denser pockets of vegetation and dead-and-down fuels.

Total Fire Resources Assigned

Approx. 156 personnel, 2 hand crews, 3 water tenders, and 1 dozer.

Whisky Creek Fire Information

Phone: 541-308-1736 (staffed 8am-8pm)

InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/ormhf-whisky-creek-fire

Facebook: @2024WhiskyCreekFire