Luna Fire Near Bickleton 100% Contained

LUNA FIRE: 100% CONTAINED as of 1:19 pm
Bickleton Hwy, near Bickleton,Klickitat County Washington. Structures involved. 100 acres per wildcad
Fenton Lane & Bickleton Highway
EVACS Klickitat County 911 Dispatch / Emergency Management
Level 1 “Get Ready” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation notices have been issued for a wildland fire near Bickleton HWY and Fenton Lane
Level 2 – “GET SET” – Bickleton HWY From Fenton Lane to Oak Flates Road south to Saxton Bane Road
Level 1 – “GET READY” – South from Saxton Bane Road to Hoctor Road
WATCH DUTY:
Luna Fire @ Bickleton Highway and Fenton Lane, Goldendale – #LunaFirehttps://share.watchduty.org/i/26389
UPDATES:
12:50 more resources returning to Quarters￼
12:45? There are still some hotspots in the dry grass, but some of the resources are returning to quarters. (This is always a sign that things are getting closer to under control.)
11:47? Stand down additional resources en route.
11:02 traffic in the area is being monitored or blocked on Bickleton Highway, Fenton Lane, Rogers. And , a residence or structure near bluebird Lane? May be threatened.
Evacuation level two coming soon.
From Bickleton Highway, Down Fenton Ln., East on Saxton Bane, to Coco lane
10:47 pumphouse flared up
Extra help requested from Centerville
10:46 2 structures involved
10:37 multiple structures threatened
10:35 on scene of fire, running hard to the east.
Resources: Rural 7, Goldendale fire, Centerville, ???
Fire started in field, barn is directly threatened
