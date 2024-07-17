Luna Fire Near Bickleton 100% Contained

LUNA FIRE: 100% CONTAINED as of 1:19 pm

Bickleton Hwy, near Bickleton,Klickitat County Washington. Structures involved. 100 acres per wildcad

10:30 am Wednesday 7/17/24

Fenton Lane & Bickleton Highway

EVACS Klickitat County 911 Dispatch / Emergency Management

Level 1 “Get Ready” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation notices have been issued for a wildland fire near Bickleton HWY and Fenton Lane

Level 2 – “GET SET” – Bickleton HWY From Fenton Lane to Oak Flates Road south to Saxton Bane Road

Level 1 – “GET READY” – South from Saxton Bane Road to Hoctor Road

WATCH DUTY:

Luna Fire @ Bickleton Highway and Fenton Lane, Goldendale – #LunaFirehttps://share.watchduty.org/i/26389

UPDATES:

12:50 more resources returning to Quarters￼

12:45? There are still some hotspots in the dry grass, but some of the resources are returning to quarters. (This is always a sign that things are getting closer to under control.)

11:47? Stand down additional resources en route.

11:02 traffic in the area is being monitored or blocked on Bickleton Highway, Fenton Lane, Rogers. And , a residence or structure near bluebird Lane? May be threatened.

Evacuation level two coming soon.

From Bickleton Highway, Down Fenton Ln., East on Saxton Bane, to Coco lane

10:47 pumphouse flared up

Extra help requested from Centerville

10:46 2 structures involved

10:37 multiple structures threatened

10:35 on scene of fire, running hard to the east.

Resources: Rural 7, Goldendale fire, Centerville, ???

Fire started in field, barn is directly threatened

Klickitat County 911 Dispatch & Emergency Management Evacuation Update 7/17 at 1 pm:

*Level 2 – has been downgraded to a Level 1*

*Level 1 – has been rescinded*

