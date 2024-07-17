7/16 The Dalles Urban Renewal Agency Meeting, Looking For Idea’s On The Tony’s Town And Country Property

The Dalles Urban Renewal Agency met last night. One of the outcomes was to seek suggestions from developers who would like to build on the old Tony’s Town & Country property. The agency will issue an RFEI – that is a request for expressions of interest. That is less formal than a RFP, a request for proposals. Dan Spatz, Economic Development Officer for the City of The Dalles explained it this way:

“We’ll be asking questions of potential developers, and we will be looking for developers to give us concepts. Not finished proposals, but concepts that can be turned into finished proposals