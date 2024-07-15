Some evacuation zones have been downgraded in the Larch Creek Fire

This is a press release from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office just after noon on 7/15:

Good morning — please see the updated evacuation levels below and the attached map.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET from Hulse Rd in the north, to the White River in the south, east to the Deschutes River and west to Hwy 197. From the west side of the City of Tygh Valley to the intersection of Wamic Market Rd and Fairgrounds Rd., north to the intersection of Fairgrounds Rd. and Shadybrook Rd., east to Hwy 197 and the Deschutes River, from Hwy 197 in the north to the White River in the south. This area has been lowered from Level 3.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY from Hwy 197, south to Hulse Rd, east to the Deschutes River, and from the intersection of Hwy 197 and Tygh Valley Market Rd, southeast to the Deschutes River. This area has been lowered from Level 2.

LEVEL 1 EVACUATION DROPPED from the west border of Val Miller Rd and north border to the White River. South border of Old Wapinitia Rd., and from intersection of Old Wapinitia Rd. to the Deschutes River at a northeast direction. North border is Oak Spring Rd. on the east side of Hwy 197. This area has been dropped from Level 1.

Evacuation levels on the west side of the fire will remain in place for Monday, July 15. Sheriff Magill is confident in the operations but still has concern for citizens in that area. We will re-evaluate the situation tomorrow. For folks in updated evacuation level areas, it is important to continue to stay aware because there is always a possibility for levels to increase again.

Fire crews are still in the area so please give them space and patience as they continue to work on the incident.

The evacuation shelter at the Maupin High School will be closing at 12 PM. The evacuation shelter at the Wy’East Middle School in Hood River will remain open.