Swift Reservoir boat ramp to be out of service beginning September 2024

COUGAR, WA (July 10, 2024) – Beginning September 2, 2024, Swift Reservoir will be drawn down between 1 and 3 feet per day to accommodate work on the Swift Dam. As a result of the draw-down, the boat ramp at Swift Forest Camp on the Lewis River in southwest Washington will be out of service starting in early September.

The Swift Forest Camp boat ramp goes out of service at an elevation of 972 feet and will remain out of service through the remainder of Swift Forest Camp’s open season (site closes for the season Nov. 30, 2024).

Once the reservoir level has reached an approximate elevation of 955 feet, project work will commence and the 955-foot reservoir level will need to be maintained as the work proceeds. Project work includes the construction of a bulkhead system in conjunction with spillway gate retrofit work. The new bulkheads will provide PacifiCorp with flexibility in the timing of future spillway gate maintenance and allow maintenance to be conducted without drawing down Swift reservoir. The work is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to safety in dam operations.

PacifiCorp is notifying recreationists who have already reserved campsites at Swift Forest Camp and at the dispersed shoreline campsites about the closure. Anyone now seeking to make a reservation at the campground after September 2, 2024, will be advised of the boat ramp closure. In addition, private property owners along the shores of the reservoir have also been notified.

PacifiCorp appreciates the patience of the people who enjoy Swift Reservoir. This short period of closure at the end of the summer recreation season will make it possible to perform future spillway work without affecting the reservoir level.

