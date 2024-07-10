OSFM mobilizes resources to Larch Creek Fire in Wasco County

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing four structural task forces and its green incident management team to the Larch Creek Fire burning in Wasco County, 16 miles south of The Dalles.

The fire sparked between Dufur and Tygh Valley around 3 p.m. Tuesday and has quickly grown. The fire is estimated at 2,500 acres. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuations in place.

The area remains under a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather. On Tuesday, temperatures reached 107 degrees. Gusty winds are expected to continue into Wednesday.

Three structural task forces will be briefed at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning with another task force joining later in the afternoon.

“The heat wave that has gripped Oregon significantly increased the fire danger across the state. The continued hot, dry conditions, and gusty winds are a dangerous combination,” Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Travis Medema said. “I am asking everyone to do what they can to prevent sparking a wildfire.”

Tuesday night, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize state resources to protect life and property.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that threats to life, safety, and property exist because of the fire, and the threats exceed the capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.



For the latest on evacuations, follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.