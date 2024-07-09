Flight risk: Woman sues boyfriend for deciding not to take her to airport

A New Zealand woman sued her boyfriend of six years after he changed his mind about driving her to the airport, causing her to miss her flight.

The Guardian reports the woman, who was heading overseas for a concert, argued that she had a “verbal contract” with her boyfriend that also included dog-sitting for her. She claims that, as a result of his sudden one-eighty, she “incurred considerable costs from having to add another day to travel, organizing a shuttle to the airport and putting her dogs in a kennel.”

As you might expect, the judge threw out the lawsuit on the grounds that for an agreement to be enforceable, there needed to be an intention to create a “legally binding relationship.”

We’re assuming their relationship has been permanently grounded.