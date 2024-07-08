Wasco County Chip Sealing Projects

July 8, 2024
Wasco County Chip Sealing Projects

Wasco County will be doing chip sealing this week and next week. These roads will have intermittent traffic holds, but are still open to the public. Chip sealing is a vital part of the county’s pavement preservation program and this work helps extend the life of these paved roads. See below for the chip sealing schedule:

Tuesday, July 9 – Sevenmile Hill Road

Wednesday, July 10 – Sevenmile Hill Road, Cherry Heights Road, Browns Creek Road

Thursday, July 11 – Browns Creek Road, Skyline Road

Monday, July 15 – Skyline Road, Lower 8 Mile Road, Old Moody Road (Deschutes Park)