Bacon ice cream? Customers not loving McDonald’s AI fail

Like it or not, artificial intelligence is making its way into almost every facet of our daily lives, sometimes with comical results.

McDonald’s is removing AI-powered ordering technology from its U.S. restaurants after a trial run in its drive-thrus proved to be a McFlop.

The BBC reports that a number of misinterpreted orders, ranging from bacon ice cream to hundreds of dollars’ worth of chicken nuggets, have been caught on videos that have gone viral.

McDonald’s isn’t giving up on AI technology, though. The fast-food chain says it will “continue to evaluate long-term, scalable solutions that will help us make an informed decision on a future voice ordering solution by the end of the year,” according to a statement obtained by Restaurant Business.