Merkley: Supreme Court Undermines EPA’s Ability to Tackle Air Pollution Nationwide

June 27, 2024

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today issued the following statement after the Supreme Court’s decision in Ohio v. EPA, which put a hold on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ‘Good Neighbor Plan’ while lower courts consider the case on its merits:

“Time after time, the EPA has acted to clean up our air as the law requires. The ‘Good Neighbor Plan’ specifically addresses the harm from ozone pollution generated by power plants and other industrial polluters. Once again, the MAGA majority on the Supreme Court put the profits of corporate fossil polluters over the health of the people and the law. This is wrong.”