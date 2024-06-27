Starry Night at the Maryhill Museum June 29th

Join the Rose City Astronomers for a full night of stargazing!

Camp out on Maryhill’s beautiful Great Lawn and get ready for a truly special and unique evening. On Saturday, June 29, check-in begins at 4 PM. The museum will remain open for participants until 7 PM and Loïe’s: The Museum Cafe will remain open until 6 PM. Enjoy current exhibitions and collections, enjoy a picnic dinner, listen to stories and gaze at the stars with telescopes.

Volunteers from Rose City Astronomers (Portland, OR) set up telescopes and teach participants about constellations in the night sky with a schedule of sightings well into the wee hours of the morning. Storyteller Will Hornyak and Astronomer Troy Carpenter (Goldendale Observatory) educate and entertain as the evening events proceed.

On Sunday, June 30, Loïe’s: The Museum Cafe reopens at 8 AM for participants. Tickets include a campsite and complimentary entry to the museum all day on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

TICKETS: $80 Members/$90 Non-members per campsite (1 tent or camper-van per campsite).

Tickets for this event MUST be purchased in advance.

Click here to purchase tickets now.