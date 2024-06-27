Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, taken by Lakers with 55th pick in NBA draft

It was the dream that LeBron James first floated a few years ago, the notion of playing in the NBA alongside one of his sons. And it’s a step closer to reality now. Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year’s draft. The move doesn’t guarantee that father and son will play in a game together, but it certainly raises the possibility that it could happen in what would be an NBA first.