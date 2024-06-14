Wyden Statement on Supreme Court Mifepristone Ruling

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision on FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine:

“This decision is good news for women across the country, but unfortunately it won’t be the last time mifepristone is the target of the far-right’s crusade against this pillar of reproductive freedom,” Wyden said. “The Supreme Court dismissed this bogus case on standing, not whether or not mifepristone should remain on the market altogether. The next case extremists bring before the Court will undoubtedly be more airtight and pose an even bigger threat to mifepristone access nationwide. I’ll keep doing everything in my power to stop them in their tracks.”