Wyden, Merkley, Hoyle Announce $5.5 Million to OSU for Marine Energy Research

June 13, 2024

Federal funds for OSU part of $14.7 million overall for Pacific Marine Energy Center consortium

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley with U.S. Representative Val Hoyle today announced that Oregon State University will receive $5.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support its Pacific Marine Energy Center operations in Corvallis.

“OSU’s world-class researchers are on the front lines of the climate crisis battle that demands a comprehensive array of clean-energy solutions,” said Wyden. “This federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I worked to pass will go a long way to broaden our options for energy production right here in Oregon, and set an example for the entire nation.“

“The threat of climate chaos demands urgent action, and OSU is at the forefront of research into clean energy solutions that will slash pollution and tackle this crisis. This $5.5 million in federal funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support OSU’s efforts to expand energy production on the Oregon Coast, accelerating our state and nation’s clean energy future,” said Merkley.

“I’m thrilled that $5.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is headed to Oregon State University to support the Pacific Marine Energy Center in Corvallis,” said Hoyle. “The work being done by researchers and students at OSU is key to tracking and addressing the environmental crisis brought about by climate change.”

The $5.5 million award will be issued through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office. The funding will assist the Pacific Marine Energy Center, a university consortium with Oregon State University, University of Washington, and University of Alaska Fairbanks, establish marine energy strategy, development and implementation. The award that’s part of the $14.7 million overall to the consortium will also support advancement of the marine energy industry, and fund improvements to infrastructure and test facilities.

“The future of clean energy systems for the US and globe relies a diversity of technologies, resource types and workforce abilities,” said Dr. Bryson Robertson, Director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center at Oregon State University. “This funding provided to the Pacific Marine Energy Center, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is instrumental in maintaining Oregon and OSU’s global leadership in the responsible advancement of marine renewable energy by expanding scientific understanding, engaging stakeholders, and educating students. This funding allows us to develop new stakeholder focused educational curricula, advance scientific knowledge, and develop new capabilities in our laboratories and field stations.”