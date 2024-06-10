The City of Richland Asks for Community Input

City of Richland

In April 2022, the City of Richland launched “The National Community Survey” (NCS) to gather input for strategic planning initiatives and to align goals around the community’s top priorities. The NCS was developed by the National Research Center (NRC) at Polco. The survey captured opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity, engagement, and more. The results showed Richland’s strengths, areas of improvement, and what matters most to residents.

The City is again seeking the input from the Richland community for the 2024 “National Community Survey”. The feedback will be used to compare Richland to similar communities across the country. Citizens can access the on-line survey by clicking on the links below.

English OP: https://polco.us/richlandwa24oe

Spanish OP: https://polco.us/richlandwa24os

“We are excited to receive more input from our community that we can compare to our benchmark survey performed in 2022. The survey will help us maintain an understanding of our services and allow us to measure our impact going forward,” said City Manager, Jon Amundson.

The open participation survey is available to all residents through June 28, 2024. All Richland residents are invited to complete the survey one time during the open participation period.

More information can be found at www.ci.richland.wa.us/communitysurvey.