WSU Tri-Cities wine researcher searching for sensory panelists

Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office

On 05/11/24 at approximately 5:40 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Vancouver Police Department were dispatched to an occupied residential burglary at a residence near NE 162nd Ave and NE 20th Street. The victim (homeowner) stated that an unknown male entered the residence through an open sliding glass door which the victim had just opened to let his dogs out into the backyard. The suspect displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim if they gave any resistance. The suspect took a purse that contained keys for the victim’s black 2024 Honda CRV before entering the garage and stealing the Honda CRV. The victim described the suspect as:

A white male, approximately 6’1” tall, with broad shoulders and about 180 lbs. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a black facemask with a white print on it.

Patrol units responding to the area observed the Honda CRV around NE 155th Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. They initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, but the suspect eluded patrol. The pursuit ended near Vancouver Mall when the suspect was no longer in sight.

At 6:45 p.m., the stolen Honda CRV was recovered, unoccupied, in Longview, WA, by the Longview Police Department.

No injuries were reported to the victim, the public, or law enforcement. The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

This is an active investigation that has been turned over to the CCSO Tactical Detective Unit.