WSP Graduates 9 New Troopers

New Lateral Class Training Program Opens Opportunities

for Lateral Hires for First Time in Agency’s 103-Year History

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Capitol Rotunda saw the culmination of several years of planning this afternoon when Governor Jay Inslee and Chief John R. Batiste presided over the swearing-in of nine new troopers. The new troopers were all lateral hires, each of whom having previously served in other law enforcement

agencies. Five of the newly commissioned troopers have served in federal law enforcement, one served in

another state police organization, and three served in local police departments. All of them are now fully

trained and duly authorized to execute the duties of the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The move comes in response to hiring and retention challenges felt by law enforcement agencies across the country. “We need more great people to join our agency who’ll help us continue to meet the needs of

Washingtonians,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “The bottom line is we have to think outside the historical box and still maintain the high standards for which our agency is known. Each of these nine has already proven they have what it takes to be a modern law enforcement officer, and each has already served their nation, their state, and their communities with distinction. It is a true honor to be serving with each of these fine professionals today and I welcome them aboard with open arms.”

