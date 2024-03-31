Impaired Driver Busted For Drug Possession

From the Hood River Police Department Facebook page.

On March 29th, 2024 an Officer with HRPD contacted a driver who was suspected of impaired driving. During the contact the Officer observed several signs of impairment. After field sobriety tests the adult male suspect was taken into custody for DUII- Control Substance. A search incident to arrest of the suspects vehicle yielded 20+ grams of Cocaine and 22+ grams of a crystal substance the suspect identified as Ketamine. Also seized was a large amount of US currency. The suspect eventually acknowledged possession of the illicit drugs for the purpose of sales.

We remain vigilant and dedicated to keeping these harmful substances out of our community and impaired drivers off the roadway.

HRPD