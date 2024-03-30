City of The Dalles Public Works: Union St. Water Main Patch

On Monday April 1, 2024 the City of The Dalles Public Works will be begin work on patching the area of Union St. affected by the replacement and upgrade of a water main in the alley between 2nd St. and 3rd St. as well as Union St. and Liberty St.

Full street closure on Union St. will remain in place from Monday April 1 to Thursday April 4, 2024. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work.

Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day. But the trench must remain open to cure in place before the asphalt patch is installed.

Please proceed with caution in this area during lane and street closures. Please observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. No parking signs will be placed on the curb 48 hours before the project moves into each work area.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.