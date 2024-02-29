Woman mows down gravesites because she was “late for an appointment”

A South Carolina woman was arrested for running over multiple tombstones at a cemetery in Lavonia, Georgia, recently because she was late for an appointment.

Police shared on Facebook that the unidentified woman drove down Interstate 85, “through Lavonia, and into the Lavonia Cemetery,” adding, “Once she damaged several graves, she ran on foot but was quickly captured.”

The woman explained her actions by saying she was “late for an appointment.”

A follower who appeared to witness the incident commented, “What appeared to be a black Kia Sol flew over the RR tracks with law enforcement in hot pursuit … “

“I told my husband, ‘Well if the driver doesn’t survive their pitiful choice at least it’s a short trip to the cemetery,'” she joked.