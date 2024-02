From the City of The Dalles Police Facebook page.

On 2-9-24 at about 4:40pm Officers, Deputies and Firefighters responded to a two vehicle collision on Cherry Heights Road, near the Fred Meyer Fuel Station. A Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with another vehicle who was making a turning maneuver. The rider and passenger of the Harley Davidson motorcycle were transported to the hospital with injuries.