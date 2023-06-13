Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone 3 Effective 15 June 2023

Klickitat County is establishing a ban on open outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three defined as lands between the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to the west county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts #1, 3, 8 and 13; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; jurisdiction of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. At the discretion of the Fire Chief, Fire Protection Districts are exempt from this ban for the purposes of live fire training activities. Said ban on open outdoor burning shall be in full force and effect from Thursday, June 15, 2023 until rescinded. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.

In 2018 Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM) in cooperation with the Klickitat County Interagency Fire Association (KCIFA) created new County Burn Ban Zone designations for establishing County open outdoor burn bans. This consists of three zones across the county starting in the east with Zone One then Zone Two covering the central area and Zone Three covering the west end of the county. For clarity the zone boundaries follow fire district boundaries as much as possible. Maps detailing the zone boundaries have been created and are available to view and download on the KCDEM webpage.

Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone One went into effect on May 15, 2023, and Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two on June 5, 2023.

The full resolution and KC Burn Ban maps can be viewed online at our webpage

https://www.klickitatcounty.org/1242/Burn-Bans-Zones-and-Notices