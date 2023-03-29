MCFR responds to fire at Cherry Blossom Apartments

This afternoon at (5:23 PM on 3/28/23) Engine 21, Engine 22, Fire Medic 21, Medic 23, Dallesport Engine 635, Chiefs 21, 24, 25, and Chief 23 responded to an apartment fire at Cherry Blossom Apartments. Crews arrived to find black smoke coming from a room and contents on fire in a first story apartment. The Dalles City PD evacuated the apartments and the firefighters responding from Station 1 and 2 quickly suppressed the fire, keeping it from spreading to other apartments.

The occupant of the apartment was evaluated by paramedics on scene then released. There were no other injuries reported. ￼

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo from MCFR Facebook page: