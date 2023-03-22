Stevenson High School student taken into custody after shooting threat

On 03/22/2023, at approximately 1:24 PM, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Stevenson High School for a shooting threat made by a student. Stevenson High School staff were alerted to threats made by a student, asking another student to “shoot up the school.”

There was no plan in place and no intent from the recipient of the text to cause harm. It was not necessary to place the school into a lock down or lock out as there was no direct threat on campus.

School staff responded immediately, contacting the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. After multiple deputies and a detective responded to the school and investigated the incident, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an active case and further details are being investigated.