Woman tells local news about her neighbor’s messy nuts

A woman was so sick and tired of cleaning up her neighbor’s nuts, she got the local news involved.

WSOC reports the incident happened in Charlotte, North Carolina, where ﻿Pearl Williams complained her neighbor’s nuts keep falling onto her property and have caused damage, like dinging her car and creating a slipping hazard.

Now would be a good time to clarify the nuts were from a hickory tree on the neighboring property. Apparently, hickory trees produce decent-sized nuts that come in a hard, woody husk.

“It’s just gotten worse and worse,” Williams told the news outlet, saying she’s tired of constantly sweeping the tree’s nuts off her driveway — even after she complained to the homeowner.

She added, “If the shoe was on the other foot, I don’t think she would accept it like that. She would want me to do something about it.”

Her neighbor’s house is a rental property; the local news outlet reached out to the owner about the nutty situation, but has not heard back yet.

Williams hope things don’t escalate to requiring court intervention.