Want to own an old hospital turned college turned storm shelter turned home?

Would you want to buy a home that was once a college and then a communal storm shelter, but before all that was a hospital? You’re in luck …

A property for sale in Oswego, Kansas, is going viral for several reasons. One, its listing price was slashed by nearly $15,000 and it’s now being sold for a cool $147,000. Second of all, the listing made it clear this is a property for a motivated seller with very deep pockets.

And, based on this lot’s history, the future owners might need to be cool with ghosts.

“This unique property was built as a hospital on 2 acres. It housed a museum & college in the past as well. Most recently it is a resident [sic]. It’s concrete from ceiling to floor, & has been used for the town’s storm shelter in the past,” the listing begins. “There are 4 rooms, with a waiting area in the West wing that was an ER.”

The listing mentions there are several nonfunctioning bathrooms, including a half bath on the first floor and two full bathrooms on the second floor.

But, the listing agent wants the potential buyers to see the building’s potential and listed off some ideas for what the lot can be turned into: “This could be a flea market, apartments, BnB, indoor offices, or climate-controlled storage.”