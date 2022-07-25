Zora Richardson honored by City Council

Zora Richardson, left, and her proud parents share in the certificate of recognition presented to her at The Dalles City Council meeting on July 24, 2022. Rodger Nichols photo

Mayor Rich Mays read the certificate of recognition, which said “This certificate is presented in recognition of all your achievements throughout your career at The Dalles High School: The Dalles High School valedictorian, 2022, honor society member, awards in music and theater as well as volunteer activities — community meals, food bank and toy drive, to name a few. Your community involvement and service no doubt was part of your being selected as the 2022 Wasco County Distinguished Young Woman, and the 2022 Oregon Distinguished Young Woman, representing Oregon in the national competition. We are proud of you and the way you represent the City of The Dalles and Wasco County. On behalf of the city and the citizens of The Dalles, please accept our congratulations.”