Biden stretches for GOP support for Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reaching out to Republican as well as Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee leaders as he works to gain GOP support for his Supreme Court nominee. Biden met Tuesday at the White House with the top members of the panel that will get the first crack at the nominee — Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Winning Republican votes will be a challenge in a Senate that has been bitterly divided over the past three confirmations. Confirmation of Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement — whoever it turns out to be — will be a test for Biden as partisan tensions have worsened in recent years and after much of his policy agenda has run aground on Capitol Hill.