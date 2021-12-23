Wyden, Merkley: $2.2 Million in Federal Funds to Oregon Department of Forestry for 2020 Mosier Creek Fire Costs

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced the Oregon Department of Forestry will receive more than $2.2 million in federal funds to help cover costs from fighting the Mosier Creek Fire that destroyed eight homes and threatened hundreds of others in the Columbia River Gorge.in August 2020.

“The frightening threat to lives and property from the Mosier Creek Fire last year required hard work and sacrifice by firefighters and cost our state millions of dollars,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these federal emergency funds will help cover those expenses, and I’ll continue fighting both to reduce the risk of these destructive wildfires and to ensure the federal government steps up to assist with expenses when disasters like this one strike.” “The Mosier Creek fire threatened the lives, livelihoods, and many people’s homes, costing Oregon millions of dollars last summer,” said Merkley. “I am pleased these expenses will be reimbursed through federal emergency funds. I will continue to work towards ensuring our state will be supported by the federal government in providing assistance when our communities are impacted by these devastating disasters.”

The $2.22 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is for state Forestry Department expenses for the Mosier Creek Fire that began on August 12, 2020, two miles south of Mosier in Wasco County. The fire grew over two days to 985 acres, threatened 662 residences, one commercial property, along with power lines, and natural resources. Eight residences and 28 other structures as well as outbuildings were destroyed.

