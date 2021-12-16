Multi-agency search underway for missing woman near Condon

Multi-agency search and rescue missions continue today for a missing Boardman woman near Condon, Oregon. Autumn Jones, 22, left her family’s residence in Morrow County on November 27. She told her family she was going for a drive. Around 1:30 a.m., on November 28, Jones called her family and stated she was lost. Using a cell phone application, her family placed Jones in Wheeler County. However, after an initial search, she was not located.

On November 29, a mail carrier reported seeing Jones’ car, a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, near Fossil. Sheriff’s deputies from Wheeler, Morrow and Grant Counties coordinated search teams to locate Jones in the following days, however, she nor her car were found.

On December 15, hunters found Jones’ unoccupied vehicle in a canyon near Condon. Jones remains missing.

Autumn Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has blue eyes, medium-length brown hair, and weighs about 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Riverside T-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly a black Carhartt coat. Autumn was driving a 2014 red Volkswagen Jetta wagon with an expired Washington State temporary registration in the rear window and an All-Star Cars dealer plate.

If you have seen Jones, her car, or have other information about her disappearance, you are asked to contact the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 541-351-9530.

We want to acknowledge the many agencies and residents who have helped in the search and that are present today, including, but not limited to, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Search and Rescue, Hood River County Search and Rescue, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Wasco County Search and Rescue, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Wheeler County Search and Rescue, Gilliam County Road Department, North Gilliam County Rural Fire District, South Gilliam County Rural Fire Department, South Gilliam County Ambulance Service and local volunteers.

Updates will be provided through the Gilliam County Facebook page.

