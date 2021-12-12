The Dalles Salvation Army Angel Trees in need of Gifts

Please help local children this Christmas by picking up an Angel Tree Tag, buying a gift and dropping it off at The Salvation Army at 623 E 3rd Street in The Dalles.

Angel Trees can be found at the following The Dalles and Hood River Locations:

Columbia Bank

316 East 3RD Street and 500 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles

Washington Federal Credit Union

115 East 4TH Street, The Dalles

Rivermark Credit Union

1240 West 6TH Street, Cascade Square, The Dalles

SPOOKY’S PIZZA

3320 West 6TH Street, The Dalles

WALMART

2700 Wasco Street, Hood River