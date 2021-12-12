The Dalles Salvation Army Angel Trees in need of Gifts

Please help local children this Christmas by picking up an Angel Tree Tag, buying a gift and dropping it off at The Salvation Army at 623 E 3rd Street in The Dalles.
Angel Trees can be found at the following The Dalles and Hood River Locations:
Columbia Bank
316 East 3RD Street and 500 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles
Washington Federal Credit Union
115 East 4TH Street, The Dalles
Rivermark Credit Union
1240 West 6TH Street, Cascade Square, The Dalles
SPOOKY’S PIZZA
3320 West 6TH Street, The Dalles
WALMART
2700 Wasco Street, Hood River