Fatal Crash on Interstate 84-Wasco County

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at approximately 5:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 89, approximately two miles east of The Dalles.

Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound (wrong way) Subaru Forester, operated by Colin Leas (32) of McMinnville, crashed head-on into an eastbound Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica Treadwell (35) of Condon. Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames immediately after impact.

Leas, Treadwell and a passenger in the Kia Sorrento, Lorena Sparkman (56) of Condon, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed for approximately 2.5 hours.

OSP was assisted by The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and ODOT.