Gift Responsibly – Lottery Tickets are Never for Children

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Lottery would like to remind everyone that no matter the time of year, you must be at least 18 years old to play Lottery games.

Each holiday season, Oregon Lottery ticket sales experience a spike as people buy tickets as stocking stuffers, gift tags and easy-to-give gifts. The holiday gift-giving season also provides the Lottery with an opportunity to share the message that if the gift is a Lottery ticket, be sure the gift’s recipient is at least 18 years old.

“While we put added emphasis on this during the holidays, it is simply part of how we promote our games year-round,” said Oregon Lottery Senior Marketing Product Manager Stacy Shaw, also a board member of the Oregon Council on Problem Gambling. “We believe that responsible gaming is for all customers, all the time.”

During this holiday season, the Oregon Lottery and lotteries worldwide are partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at Canada’s McGill University to promote giving lottery tickets responsibly. The Oregon Lottery has been part of this annual campaign for over a decade.

Oregon Lottery proceeds provide funding for free, confidential, and effective problem gambling treatment programs statewide. Since 1992, over $111 million in Lottery dollars has been directed to fund problem gambling treatment and awareness in Oregon.