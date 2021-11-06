University changes course; professors may testify in lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is reversing its position, saying it will allow three professors to serve as experts in a lawsuit challenging a new state election law. The university made the announcement on Friday. The school last month had said that the three professors were prohibited from testifying in the lawsuit since doing so would put the school in conflict with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which pushed the election law. Critics say the law restricts voting rights. University president Kent Fuchs said Friday that he’s asking the office responsible for approving professors’ outside work to greenlight their request to serve as expert witnesses in the litigation.