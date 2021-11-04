Merkley, McEachin Introduce Bicameral Bill to Address Rural Health Inequities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04), along with U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), today introduced the Rural Health Equity Act in both the Senate and House. This legislation would establish a new Office of Rural Health within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and help to address the unique health care challenges and inequities faced by rural communities across America.

“I hold a town hall in each of Oregon’s counties each year, and in so many of our counties I hear time and again about the unique challenges of providing and accessing health care in a rural community,” said Merkley. “Folks living in rural communities deserve national policy makers’ attention to the problems they face. It’s time to move beyond the one-size-fits-all approach to tackling our national health challenges and ensure that we are making progress on improving health disparities faced specifically by rural Americans.” “Millions of Americans living in rural areas throughout the country face challenges in accessing health care services and unique threats to their health and well-being,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Geographic constraints, higher safety and environmental risks, and a lack of inclusive and culturally-competent services can lead to serious disparities in public health outcomes for rural Americans. Unfortunately, these issues have been further exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That is why I am proud to introduce the Rural Health Equity Act, alongside Senator Merkley, to address long-standing inequities in our nation’s health care system. This bicameral legislation is an important, commonsense policy solution to protect the interests of rural residents, both in the Commonwealth and throughout the nation, and promote better health outcomes for all.”

Despite the millions of Americans living and working in rural areas, and the health disparities and challenges faced by rural populations, no dedicated rural health office currently exists within the CDC to identify and address these challenges. Rural Americans are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke than their urban counterparts. Meanwhile, residents of these areas can also face limited access to specialty medical care and exposures to additional environmental hazards. Communities of color, veterans, and LGBTQ+ individuals may also face limited access to culturally competent and inclusive health care and services.

The Rural Health Equity Act would establish an Office of Rural Health within the CDC. Specifically, this office would be tasked with:

Identifying and improving health disparities and challenges faced by rural communities;

Serving as the primary point of contact within the CDC on matters pertaining to rural health, and coordinating within the agency to develop and promulgate policies and programs to improve health care and services for rural populations;

Conducting, coordinating, promoting, and disseminating research regarding public health issues impacting rural populations, including rural minority and LGBTQ+ populations; and

Administering grants and contracts to provide technical assistance to support activities related to improving health and health care in rural areas.

The Rural Health Equity Act is endorsed by the National Rural Health Association, Oregon Primary Care Association, Oregon Office of Rural Health, and the Oregon Rural Health Association Board.