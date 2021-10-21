Merkley Secures Funding Vital for Oregon Forest Health, Environmental Improvements, and Water Infrastructure in Senate Appropriations Bill

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today announced that he has used his seat as Chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Interior and the U.S. Forest Service to secure vital investments in the annual spending bill for the subcommittee that will help make Oregon’s forests more resilient, support rural communities, protect public lands, bolster important programs for tribes, and more. The bill is the basis for negotiations with the House, as Congress works to fund the government for fiscal year 2022.

“For too long, programs protecting public lands, public health, and the environment and supporting tribal communities have been operating on fumes—as Oregonians know that all too well,” Merkley said. “I took the role of Chair on this subcommittee to make sure communities here in Oregon had the resources they need for the priorities most important to folks across the state, and this bill does just that. It makes unprecedented investments to address climate chaos, respond to and prevent climate-driven wildfires, protect natural places and wildlife, restore the rightful place of science, and rebuild capacity at federal agencies. The bill also makes transformative change in Indian Country by boosting funding for tribal health care by a full 25 percent, and providing budgetary certainty—for the first time ever—for the Indian Health Service. This bill delivers in a big way for Oregon and the nation, and it’s critical that the Appropriations process move ahead without delay to make sure these long-overdue investments become reality.”

Merkley is the only Oregon member of Congress from either chamber since Senator Mark Hatfield to serve on the Appropriations Committee, considered to be one of the most powerful on Capitol Hill. He joined the committee in 2013 so that Oregon would have a strong voice in decisions about the investments our nation should be making.

The Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations bill includes funding to support wildfire management, following another year of unprecedented blazes, as well as providing funding to support efforts to address the water crisis in the Klamath Basin:

In addition to the funding allotments above, Merkley wrote into the bill federal funding for specific conservation, water infrastructure, and other projects throughout Oregon. Those funds and projects, which were also advocated for by Senator Ron Wyden, include:

“In short, this funding will allow the City of Newberg to be better prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers. “We cannot thank Senator Merkley enough for his efforts on behalf of the residents of our community.”

“This is great news for our Yamhill community!” said Yamhill Mayor Yvette Potter. “The citizens of the City of Yamhill were diligent and dedicated to conserving water this summer during the declared State of Emergency Water Restrictions. This generous funding opportunity will support improvements to the aging water treatment plant and increase the water intake levels to better meet water capacity for the City. The City of Yamhill is very grateful to Senator Merkley and the Senate Appropriations Sub Committee for remembering the big needs of small-town communities.”

“We are very encouraged that the recently released Senate Interior Appropriations Bill contains significant funding for the Klamath Basin that will be directed toward addressing fisheries and aquatic resource needs,” said Donald C. Gentry, Chairman of the Klamath Tribes. “We greatly appreciate Senator Merkley and his staff for their work to secure funding needed to address resource problems affecting the Klamath Tribes Treaty resources and Klamath Basin communities.”

“We appreciate Senator Merkley’s critical support,” said Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty-Morris. “Ten to 12 percent of Klamath County’s GDP and an estimated $300 million in annual sales are generated by our farmers and ranchers. After a drought year like this one, we all have to work together to do absolutely everything we can to increase the resilience of our region’s water supply. With this investment, we can have a serious and beneficial impact on our community’s way of life.”

“We thank Senator Merkley and his staff for their support of the Wood River District Improvement Company’s Upper Klamath Lake Water Reuse Project,” said Hollie Cannon, Contracted Manager, Wood River District Improvement Company. “This project has the potential to directly improve water quality in Upper Klamath Lake, a long-standing challenge for the whole Klamath Basin, while helping ranchers in the Wood River Valley. We are looking forward to working with the broader community as we develop this project.”

“We appreciate Senator Merkley’s advocacy for the Upper Wallowa River Restoration Project. This project will generate significant, long-term benefits to native fish, including bull trout and kokanee, and address long-standing flood risks to the Wallowa Lake State Park,” said Nils D. Christoffersen, Executive Director of Wallowa Resources. “Given the popularity of this State Park, this river restoration presents rich educational opportunities both for the local community and visitors to the area. We’re excited to see the value of this project recognized and supported.”

“This is a great example of teamwork at every level of government coming together to solve a regional infrastructure problem,” said Hood River Mayor Kate McBride. “The City’s failing waterfront stormwater line, built by the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1960s, was threatening local businesses and a world-class recreation site. This federal appropriation is the capstone to a combination of state, federal, and local dollars that came together to fix this regional asset. We thank Senator Merkley for his work on behalf of Hood River.”

“The City of Prineville is very appreciative of this funding that will help us serve disadvantaged portions of our community and address human health and safety concerns through the extension of basic services,” said Eric Klann, City of Prineville Public Works Director.

“The news of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee approving $555,000 for NUID’s Main Canal Lining Project is terrific news!” said Mike Britton, Executive Manager of North Unit Irrigation District. “Like many, NUID struggled through its most difficult water year in its 76 year history. Through Senator Merkley’s support, this funding and subsequent project will help stretch NUID’s limited water supplies even further during these difficult drought years and well into the future.”

“Sustainable Northwest expresses our profound appreciation to Senator Merkley for his leadership in supporting wildfire recovery,” saidJenna Knobloch, Sustainable Northwest Wildfire Program Manager. “This critical investment will help small family forest owners who are struggling to recover from the destructive Labor Day fires of 2020. By replanting diverse and climate-resilient species, we will grow sustainably-managed forests that support communities, economies, and the ecosystems we depend on.”

“This bill includes many important investments to help us urgently address the pressing biodiversity and climate crises,” said Dr. William Johnson, president of Portland-based Moda Health and trustee of The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. “We are especially grateful to Senators Merkley and Wyden for prioritizing the study and mitigation of the urban heat island effect in the Greater Portland area, particularly in our neighborhoods with lesser tree canopy, higher exposure to extreme heat and poor air quality. This commitment will dramatically enhance the health of chronically underserved BIPOC and marginalized communities who have experienced persistent environmental inequities for so long.”

“Lomakatsi Restoration Project is grateful for Senator Merkley’s leadership in securing much-needed support for proactive community wildfire protection in some of the highest-risk areas in Oregon,” said Marko Bey, Executive Director, Lomakatsi Restoration Project. “Funding allocated under this bill will allow us to do more ecological fuels reduction around the historic community of Jacksonville, while supporting local jobs and workforce development opportunities. These efforts are part of the larger West Bear All-Lands Restoration Project, focused on improving community wildfire safety in the wildland urban interface adjacent to Talent, Phoenix south Medford and Jacksonville—an area that is still recovering from the 2020 Almeda Fire.”

“The City of Willamina is facing the loss of its water supply system,” said Willamina Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Burr. “Without this project funded by these monies the City risks being unable to provide water to its community members, its fire district, its schools, and its businesses. We are thankful for Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden and their strong support for our project. Through their support and these funds, we can provide a future for our children, our families, and our community!”

“We deeply appreciate this important support from the Federal level that will help the cities of Albany and Millersburg continue our ongoing efforts to make vital infrastructure investments for our communities,” said City of Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II. “These funds will help us grow and expand our composting system, benefiting our residents and the environment.”

“The Klamath River Basin is one of the most important watersheds in the West, for native fishes, for agriculture, and for indigenous peoples,” said Chrysten Rivard, Oregon Director for Trout Unlimited. “But in recent years these communities have been hard hit by drought and other impacts of the warming climate. We know what can and must be done to sustain the economy as well as the rich natural and cultural heritage of this unique basin—we just need to do more of it, faster. Senator Merkley’s leadership to secure this new funding is a clear demonstration of his longstanding commitment to address the critical needs for the Klamath Basin’s fish and people. These investments are vital to scaling up our watershed restoration efforts, which will improve landscape resilience to climate change, support local economies, and help realize a brighter future for all of the Klamath’s communities and wildlife.”

“On behalf of the Rogue River Valley and Medford Irrigation Districts, I want to give my profound thanks to Senator Merkley and his staff,” said Brian Hampson, Manager of the Rogue River Valley Irrigation District. “Piping the Joint System Canal will help extend the irrigation season for our farmers while putting water back in Little Butte Creek to support endangered coho salmon and other fish. With this funding, and through our work with stakeholders like the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District, Rogue River Watershed Council, and Trout Unlimited, we will be able to get started on piping and integrate on-farm work that can provide additional water quality benefits in the creek.”

“The forests, prairies, and savannas of the Willamette Valley that are now home to millions of Oregonians were shaped by Indigenous people using good fire for tens of thousands of years,” said Clinton Begley, Executive Director of Long Tom Watershed Council. “Today, in the absence of that culturally relevant burning and in the presence of a changing climate, it is the people here whose lives are increasingly shaped by fires that are beyond our control. We are grateful for Senator Merkley’s bold support to increase good fire on the landscape and in-turn the Willamette Valley’s first stewards. With this funding a coalition of Tribal and non-Tribal partners will be able to: nurture existing partnerships, engage the public on this important issue, buy necessary equipment, train personnel, and create green jobs to scale up the use of good fire. We are excited to put this funding to work for a more equitable, climate-resilient, future for all the human and non-human communities who call this valley home.”

“The City of Haines would like to express our appreciation for being considered for funding from Congressional Directed Spending,” said Valerie Russell, City Recorder for the City of Haines. “The city has been working for several years to update the antiquated water system which includes some components that date back to 1910. The city has been completing the project in phases as funding becomes available. If Haines receives these funds, it will bring the project close to completion without incurring catastrophic debt which would result in rate increases that the community cannot afford. Thank you, Senator Merkley, from the City of Haines.”

“The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are extremely grateful for Sen. Merkley’s securing critical federal funds to help achieve clean water needs on the reservation,” said Raymon Tsumpti, Chairman of the Tribal Council. “His work will start turning around the water crisis we are facing.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of The Museum at Warm Springs, we are immensely grateful to receive funding from the Senate Appropriations Subcommittees,” said Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Navajo), Executive Director of The Museum at Warm Springs. “This support helps to protect and enhance the Museum’s infrastructure while providing for the preservation and ongoing care of our priceless tribal artifacts. We welcome all Americans to experience and learn from the arts, history, heritage and cultural assets of the Warm Springs Confederated Tribes of Oregon.”

“The University of Oregon applauds Senator Merkley’s leadership in bringing national attention to Oregon’s need for resources to address smoke and wildfire,” said Cassandra Moseley, Vice President for Research & Innovation (interim). “We take pride whenever UO faculty and students are engaged directly in actionable research that accelerates community access to best practices. A Center for Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice will help address the urgent need for Oregon communities to be better prepared for wildfire smoke events and to protect the most vulnerable populations.”

“This is such great news and we are so grateful for the support from Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden. Both of these Senators have taken time out of their busy schedules to actually talk with myself and our Mayor Chad Ray,” said David Slaght, Echo City Administrator. “Senator Merkley has made time for Echo on more than one occasion to allow us to specifically address our infrastructure needs for the community. Receiving the news that our water meter project has made it out of a national committee and will actually be attached to a federal funding bill is incredible. The City of Echo and all of the residents will benefit from this and it will get us one step closer to accomplishing our goal of updating our aging infrastructure and keeping utility rates from going up too much. On behalf of our little city, we thank you for the continued support!”