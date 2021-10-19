Wyden, Merkley: Seven Candidates To Be Interviewed For Job As U.S. Attorney for Oregon

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that seven Oregonians will be interviewed by the selection committee assembled by the senators to be the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

The seven candidates under consideration by the selection committee are as follows, in alphabetical order:

· Craig Gabriel

· John Hummel

· Joseph Huynh

· Vivek Kothari

· Vamshi Reddy

· Rachel Sowray

· Natalie Wight

Anybody who wants to weigh in with the selection committee about any of the seven applicants should send their comments to selectioncommittee_@wyden.senate.gov by Friday November 5th, 2021. All comments will be shared confidentially with all members of the selection committee.

The previous U.S. Attorney for Oregon was Billy Williams, who announced his departure from the post as the state’s chief federal law enforcement official in February 2021. Scott Erik Asphaug has been serving as Acting U.S. Attorney.

