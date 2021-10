ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series following their second straight walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eddie Rosario’s fourth hit of the game was an RBI single on the bottom of the ninth, giving the Braves a 5-4 win. Joc Pederson belted a two-run homer and Austin Riley doubled home the tying run after the Braves trailed 2-0 and 4-2.