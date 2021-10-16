Oregon set to expand hotline for bias crime reporting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline went live on Jan. 2, 2020, people were able to answer about half of incoming calls reporting hate crimes or bias incidents. With a rise in hate crimes and bias incidents in Oregon and nationwide the two-person office just couldn’t handle the volume. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports callers to the hotline in 2022 will have a far better chance of reaching a person after the Oregon Legislature approved a significant boost in funding which will pay for four additional staff members. Officials say the office should be fully staffed by the end of the year.