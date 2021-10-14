Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. Authorities say the caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak. The cat’s weight is estimated at 50 pounds. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage. Two escaped through a gate that was left open. The Detroit Free Press reports that the owner used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure. The missing cat last was seen near an elementary school.