He huffed and was cuffed for mowing the porch down

A man who huffed a bunch of gasoline before jumping behind the wheel is now in jail because, well, he wasn’t exactly subtle about what he does as a hobby.

KOLN reports that a 20-year-old Nebraska man was arrested after taking his car for a spin on Sunday after huffing compressed gas. Clearly, the man was in no condition to drive because he veered off the road and hit a large stationary object.

That object was someone’s home. He also completely obliterated the house’s porch.

Lincoln police and firefighters responded to the scene and communicated with the gas-huffer, who managed to walk out of his vehicle just fine.

The man was uninjured. He was cited for DUI and willful reckless driving and released.