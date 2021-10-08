EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law’s swift impact, and future

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law banning most abortions in the state, but that doesn’t mean abortion services will instantly resume. Under the new law, abortions in Texas are prohibited once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before some women know they’re pregnant. Enforcement is left up to private citizens who are deputized to file civil lawsuits against abortion providers, as well as others who help a woman obtain an abortion in Texas. Some doctors still fear that they could be sued without a more permanent legal decision.