Road Work in The Dalles 10/11

Crestline Construction Company will begin construction of a replacement waterline on Hostetler St, beginning at 10th & Hostetler and progressing to 6th & Hostetler. Construction will commence on Monday, October 11, 2021. Road closures and detours/flagging with up to 20 minute delays are to be expected throughout the duration of this project. Construction & road closures/detours will be segmental as construction progresses along Hostetler St. The first segment will be from 10th street to 8th street with work zone safety advisories in place. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes, using caution while navigating these segments of construction for the safety of everyone involved as we work to improve your utility resource.