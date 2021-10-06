COVID-19 Vaccine Additional Doses

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of additional doses of certain COVID-19 vaccines for specific groups. Please make note of the differences between these two types of additional doses:

Third Doses

Third doses are currently approved for individuals who received either the Moderna or Pfizer

vaccine, with the second dose of either occurring at least 28 days ago.

To be eligible for a third dose, you must attest that you are moderately or severely immunocompromised based on one of the following conditions, treatments, or diagnosis:

Ø Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Ø Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Ø Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Ø Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott- Aldrich syndrome)

Ø Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Ø Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Please consult with your primary care provider to find out if you may need a third dose.

Booster Doses

Booster doses are currently only approved for individuals that have received 2 doses of the Pfizer

vaccine, with the second dose occurring at least 6 months ago.

To be eligible for a Pfizer booster dose, you must attest that you fall into one of these categories:

Ø Age 65 or older

Ø Resident of a long-term care facility

Ø Age 18-64 and at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of work or residential setting

Ø Age 18-64 with one or more underlying health conditions

For more information on additional doses, including where you can find them, please visit her