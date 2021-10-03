Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

Despite having some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the six New England states are still grappling with effects of the delta surge in cases and the strains on the health care system caused by rapidly increasing COVID-19 case counts and more hospitalizations and deaths. In some areas, hospitalizations are approaching the pandemic peak from last winter and some intensive care units have been full. Yet, experts say the high vaccination rate has kept the region from seeing the high death rates seen in some parts of the country. Officials are still urging people to get vaccinated.