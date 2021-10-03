No Time to Die becomes film with the widest UK release ever; is playing on the “biggest” screen in the world

The latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is already getting critical acclaim, and now it has been revealed that Daniel Craig‘s super-spy swan song in getting the widest-ever release in the U.K.

Variety reports that the movie has opened in 772 cinemas in the U.K. — 25 more than the previous record holder, Star Wars: Episode IX — Rise of Skywalker.

The move has worked so far: The movie brought in nearly $7 million on its opening day, September 30.

What’s more, the movie is playing on the biggest screen in the world — the brand-new IMAX screen in the Traumpalast Multiplex in Leonberg, Germany.

The screen is some 70 feet tall and 125 feet wide — wider than a Boeing 737 airliner.

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond adventure, opens in the U.S. on October 8.