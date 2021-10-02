Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon Host Statewide Health Care Virtual Job Fair Oct. 6

Oct. 1, 2021 (Salem, OR)– In response to Oregon’s urgent statewide need to fill health care positions, the Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon are hosting a statewide virtual job fair ‘Hiring Heroes in Health Care’ from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wed., Oct. 6.

With about 15,000 job vacancies in health care across the state, the goal of the job fair is to fill openings in direct health care and other positions that support the health care industry, like food service, facilities and business administration.

So far, more than 30 employers have signed up to participate in this event, and the job fair is being marketed nationally to recruit out-of-state job seekers to Oregon healthcare open positions.

WorkSource Oregon helps connect employers and qualified job-seekers interested in the health care field. The Oregon Employment Department is one of WorkSource Oregon’s partner agencies.

WorkSource Oregon and its partners offer an array of programs and services to explore like:

Training at an approved institution for in-demand occupations, including assistance with tuition and other associated costs, such as text books

Fee assistance for licensure testing or preparatory classes for testing

Placement in on-the-job training or work experiences with employers

Entrance in to apprenticeship programs or other earn-and-learn opportunities

Supportive payments that would lead to success in training (e.g. gas vouchers)

Paying for necessary equipment or clothing needed for job opportunities

People can register for the virtual event online and visit the WorkSource Oregon LinkedIn page for this job fair and other hiring events with a focus on health care.