Fatal Crash on Hwy 11-Umatilla County

On September 30, 2021 at approximately 6:20 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near milepost 35.

Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Cadillac Deville, operated by Victor Santana-Torres (23) of Milton-Freewater, drifted into the oncoming lane and struck a Transit Van, operated by Bradley Varvell (55) of Walla Walla, Washington.

Santana-Torres sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Varvell was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington with serious injuries.

Highway 11 southbound traffic was closed for approximately 4 hours. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

OSP was assisted by Milton-Freewater Police Department, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and ODOT.