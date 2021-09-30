Merkley, Wyden Announce $18 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding for Oregon Health Centers

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that the federal department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded more than $18 million in funding for health centers all across Oregon.

The funding—provided through the American Rescue Plan, which Merkley and Wyden helped to pass last spring—comes as Oregon is facing its most difficult COVID-19 surge yet, fueled by the Delta variant. Health centers will use this funding to help pay for new needs brought on by the pandemic, including constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment—including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers for vaccine storage.

“Oregon’s health care providers are working valiantly on the front lines of this pandemic, and they are dealing with more patients than ever before as Delta surges across the state,” said Merkley. “This funding couldn’t have come at a more critical time to help expand capacity in our health clinics as we fight the fourth wave of the pandemic. Health centers are also key community hubs for vaccines and testing, and I encourage every eligible Oregonian to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated if they haven’t already.” “Health care providers and the Oregonians counting on them for care need these resources to provide treatment during this public health crisis for the latest wave of cases as well as to provide vaccinations and tests,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these American Rescue Plan resources are headed to every nook and cranny of our state. And as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ll keep battling for similar funds to support the health care heroes working long hours throughout Oregon to keep people safe.”

The funding will be awarded to the following 28 health centers and local governments in Oregon: