City of The Dalles Public Works projects starting 10/04

City-wide Stormwater Catch Basin Cleaning:

Starting Monday October 4, 2021 and lasting through Friday October 22, 2021, The Dalles Public Works crews will be cleaning stormwater catch basins throughout the City. The purpose of this work is to protect property and the environment. Cleaning catch basins allows for efficient drainage into the storm water conveyance system.

Crews will begin working from the west side of town toward Cherry Heights Road next week. By the week of October 13, 2020 crews expect to work from the east side of town toward Cherry Heights Road.

Work will occur between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. We ask that you park so that the catch basins are accessible during these hours.

Temporary traffic controls may be put in place during work on any given catch basin.

Please proceed with caution around work areas observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance with worker and citizen safety in work zones.

If you have questions, please feel free to call the Public Works office at (541) 296-5401.

Fire Hydrant Replacement, October 4 – 6, 2021:

Beginning October 4, 2021, the City of The Dalles Public Works Department will replace a damaged fire hydrant and fire hydrant valve at the intersection of E 10th St. and Laughlin St. The work is expected to be completed in three days.

Full road closure on E 10th St. between Federal St. and Jefferson St. will be in effect during work hours 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All traffic can detour to E 11th St. via Federal St. and Jefferson St.

Motorists and bicyclists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic during construction.

Please proceed with caution in this area and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work.

Upon completion of the project the main will be flushed through the new fire hydrant. Occasionally main flushing causes water flowing from a tap to be discolored from stirred up sediment or milky white caused by tiny air bubbles. Although discolored water won’t make you sick, you might want to flush the pipe by running the water for several minutes before drinking or washing.

If the water does not clear, please contact the Public Works office at 541-296-5401.